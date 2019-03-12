David Tennant reacts to 'Jessica Jones' cancellation

has broken his silence on Netflix's decision to not renew "Jessica Jones", saying he does not view the cancellation in a negative light.

The actor, who played villain Kilgrave in the show's first two seasons, said he would rather remember the show for its three seasons.

"I don't really regard it as a cancellation so much as something having the life that it should have. Three seasons of that story is great.

"Rather than thinking of it as something that was cancelled, I think of it as something that had three seasons that will live in the memory," told EW.

He confirmed that Kilgrave does not appear the upcoming third season of the show.

Besides the Krysten Ritter-fronted series, also cancelled another superhero show "The Punisher" last month, hinting at the end of its licensing partnership with Disney-owned Marvel.

The decision came as prepares to launch its own streaming service, later this year.

