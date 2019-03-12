Rs 90 L unaccounted cash seized during vehicle checks

: A day after model code of conduct came into force, police Tuesday seized Rs 90 lakh in unaccounted cash from four persons in four different areas here.

They were nabbed and cash seized during vehicle checks as part of implementation of the model code of conduct for the coming elections, an official release



The police appealed to the public carrying cash while travellng to carry relevant documents since the model code was in force



Regular vehicle checks would be conducted and strict surveillance maintained to check illegal cash flow, it added.

