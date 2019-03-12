JUST IN
Rs 90 L unaccounted cash seized during vehicle checks

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: A day after the model code of conduct came into force, police Tuesday seized Rs 90 lakh in unaccounted cash from four persons in four different areas here.

They were nabbed and the cash seized during vehicle checks as part of the implementation of the model code of conduct for the coming elections, an official release

The police appealed to the public carrying cash while travellng to carry relevant documents since the model code was in force


Regular vehicle checks would be conducted and strict surveillance maintained to check illegal cash flow, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 19:47 IST

