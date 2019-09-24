Undertrial bobbitises himself inside Rajasthan prison, hospitalised

An undertrial prisoner chopped of his genitals in a suicide bid in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Tuesday, a jail official said.

Sangaram Bheel (40), who was sent to judicial custody for killing his wife, was admitted to a hospital here, the jail's Deputy Superintendent Rajuram Bishnoi said.

He used a blade that was given to him on Sunday for shaving his beard, the officer said, adding that the prisoner attempted to commit suicide in his cell.

Jail staff heard him screaming and took him to the hospital, he said.

Bheel, apparently, managed to keep the blade hidden, Bishnoi said.

The case against Bheel is registered at the Sheo police station. He had allegedly attacked his wife with a stone following an altercation over some domestic dispute.

Police had arrested him and presented him in court on September 21 from where he was sent to custody.

