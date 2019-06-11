DCW rescues woman held captive at home by parents

The Commission for Women rescued a 27-year-old woman who was allegedly held captive by her parents in her own house as they did not approve of her relationship with a man, the panel said Tuesday.

The women's panel received a call on its women helpline from a man who informed that his friend lives in Etawah, and loves a woman who works with him and belongs to Delhi, they said.

He informed the commission that during summer holidays, she came to her home in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area.

When the woman came to Delhi, she found out that her family was going to fix her marriage, the DCW said.

She informed her parents that she wanted to marry someone else, but her family opposed to her decision. They took her phone and kept her captive in the house. He informed that the woman's family allegedly beat her up. He informed the commission that the woman was allegedly being harassed in her home and wanted to escape, the panel said.

On receiving the complaint, the DCW team rescued the woman on June 9.

The woman alleged that she was being harassed by her family and did not want to live with them, the panel said.

She was taken to the station where she refused to take any legal action against her parents. With the help of police, the DCW restored her educational documents and other important belongings to her.

