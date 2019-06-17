DCW seeks status report from Delhi Police on girl's murder

The Commission for Women (DCW) has sought details of investigation from police into the killing of an eight-year-old girl in

The body of the minor, who had gone missing on Friday, was found near her residence in outer-north Delhi's on two days later, police said.

The girl was found dead in the area behind her house on Sunday evening, a said.

member Promila Gupta met the girl's parents.

It is learnt that while the parents reported the girl missing on June 15, the police failed to conduct any searches on that day or the next day, the said.

"It has been stated by the parents that a man named Guddu, suspected by them to be the culprit, had earlier attempted to take the girl away, but was seen by the mother who caught hold of the man and let him go after he profusely apologised. The same man had on past occasions misbehaved with other girls and was a known miscreant," it said.

The has sought a copy of the post-mortem report, copy of the the FIR registered in the matter from the DCP of district.

It has also sought details of any complaints received or registered against the accused in the past and their status as on date and a detailed status report in the matter by June 20.

