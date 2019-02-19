28-yr-old worker dies as fire breaks out at factory

A 28-year-old worker died after a fire broke out at a factory in industrial area, police said Tuesday.

The Fire Service received a call about the incident at 3.15 am.

"Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was later brought under control, a from the Fire Service said.

The deceased was identified as Bablu, a native of Chal Jado village in Vaishali district of Bihar, police said.

The body of the worker was found in the basement of the factory, they said, adding that he was trapped inside the basement and died due to suffocation.

The other workers who were in the factory were sleeping at the time of the incident. However, they managed to escape, police said.

A case was registered and an investigation was underway, they added.

