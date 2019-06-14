NHRC notice to Raj govt over reports of children used as pawns by parents to get money

The has sent a notice to the government over reports that many families in district are allegedly using their children as a pawn to get money for

The NHRC Friday observed that the contents of the report, if true, raise serious issue of violation of human rights of the innocent young children, who instead of getting proper education and upbringing, have been given to the custody of unknown people in lieu of money.

The NHRC in a statement said, "It has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that there are several villages in district of the state of in which more than 500 families were found to have used their children as pawn in exchange of Rs 1,500-2,000 from the Gadaria (shepherd) community to get "



The media report has also carried the photographs of children, aged 8 to 12 years, who had been pledged for money.

"The commission has issued a notice to the chief secretary, the government of calling for a detailed report in the matter within six weeks," it said.

The NHRC has also asked the to inform about the status of implementation of flagship programmes announced and being run by the Centre and the in Rajasthan.

"The authorities are expected to identify all the victim children and to take steps to reunite them with their families and ensure all basic amenities, including and education, to the children of the aggrieved families. The is also expected to conduct a survey to check if such practice is prevailing in other districts of the state," it said.

According to the media report, carried Thursday, the shepherds put them to the work of cattle grazing.

Chundai, Bor Talab and Memkhor areas in the district of and Bawdi Kheda, Limbodi and Ambaghati areas falling under district are the worst affected, it added.

It is also mentioned in the report that government-run schemes like MGNREGA and Bhamashah have "never been implemented" in these areas, the NHRC statement said.

Issuing the notice, the commission has observed that the Right to Food is the basic human right and it is aware of the fact that the central government has introduced several schemes to ensure that poor citizens, particularly in the villages, do not die due to starvation.

The commission has further observed that apparently the state has "failed in implementation" of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act of 2009, which mandates free and compulsory education to all children aged 6-14.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)