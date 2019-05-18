De Bruyne has no sympathy for Liverpool over narrow title miss

Manchester City star understands players being disappointed at falling just short of winning the title but he does not have any sympathy for them.

The 27-year-old Belgian says simply his side were better than

City, who face Watford in on Saturday chasing a historic domestic treble, retained their title by a point from

De Bruyne says no one would have felt sorry for City when they lost to Tottenham Hotspur in quarter-final.

"No," he said this week when asked did he have sympathy for Liverpool. "It's a remarkable effort but it means that we were just better than them in the end.

"I don't feel sorry for them because I don't think they'd feel sorry for us. "I don't think anybody felt sorry about the way we went out of "



He played a less influential role than in City's 2017/18 title triumph, starting just 11 league matches with bit parts in eight others due to two and then a hamstring problem.

De Bruyne, who had a superb 2018 being named City's of the 2017/18 season and then sparkled for as they finished a best ever third in the World Cup, says Liverpool feeling sore is understandable.

"I know how they feel because you're going to feel disappointed," said De Bruyne, who is fit for selection for the Cup final.

"We'd feel the same if it happened to us. But we're still competitors. We want to win as much as they do but I can understand the feelings they have."



De Bruyne, whose high point in what he admits has "not been the most fun season" has come off the pitch with his second son being born, is a great believer in being played through emotions.

However, he says the introduction of VAR -- it was that which cost City victory over Spurs in as Raheem Sterling's late goal was ruled out for offside -- is removing that ingredient from the game.

"For me is still a game of emotions," he said.

"I don't like how people try to take emotions out of the game, because what it's about is having fun, enjoying.

"If you win you're happy, if you lose you are sad. And that's what it's all about.

"That's why I also don't like the new things like VAR because it takes, for me, all the passion out and it becomes more -- you need be more like a robot these days.

