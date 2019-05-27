JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Ganja worth Rs 31 lakh seized in Meghalaya

Rahul Gandhi authorised to make changes in party, state govts in Cong's interest: Ashok Gehlot
Business Standard

Decomposed bodies of elderly woman, daughter found

Press Trust of India  |  Burdwan(WB) 

Decomposed bodies of an elderly woman and her daughter, relatives of West Bengal Minister Malay Ghatak, were found in their house in Asansol town in West Bengal on Monday, police said.

The bodies were found after their neighbours complained to the police of foul smell emnating from their house located at Hindustan Park area of Asansol town, the police said.

The police entered the house and found the bodies of the two women identified as Jayshree Ghatak and her daughter Nilam Ghatak.

Jayshree Ghatak is the wife of the minister's late elder brother and the neighbours said the two women rarely interacted with them.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 20:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements