Tom Holland saves himself from giving away 'Far From Home' spoiler, says he loves his fans '3000'

It was a fun but risky fan event for "Spider-Man: Far From Home" star as he almost spilled a from the upcoming film.

The 22-year-old actor, who is infamous for letting out spoilers, is currently in Bali, to promote the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) entry and during a fan meet-and-greet session he went too deep into the plot of the Jon Watt-directed film.

When asked about joining forces with Mysterio in the much-awaited movie, Holland started sharing the storyline.

"Mysterio in this movie is actually my new best friend. We work together to fight these elemental creatures, who have come after Thanos snaps his fingers. There is this inter-dimensional...," he said as a fan reminded him about not giving out details



The looked worried but the emcee for the event switched to the next question saving him from getting into trouble.

Holland said he had an amazing time working on the project, which is set after the events of the summer blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame".

"What can I say about the film without ruining it. This film has a lot more action and is funnier than the first one. There is a lot of love and romance," he added.

He also revealed that his version of the webslinger will be sporting two new suits in "Far From Home".

"There are two new suits in the movie, one is a stealth suit, which gives me and then a red-and-black suit."



Holland added that his favourite suit was the stealth suit, which was first created in the comics in 2011 for a battle against supervillain Hobgoblin.

The young star was excited to meet his fans who waited for really long to meet their favourite superhero.

Many kids and young girls were present at the venue along with people dressed as

Holland patiently met his fans, signed autographs and clicked pictures with them.

The was accompanied by his brothers Sam and They were overwhelmed and happy to see their sibling receive so much love from his fans.

Holland, who looked emotional as the event ended, signed off with Iron-Man's much-admired dialogue from "Endgame", "I love you 3000".

is releasing "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in the country on July 5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)