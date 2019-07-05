Defiant Tanwar not to resign; sets up committee

Under fire for party's drubbing in the Lok Sabha election, Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar Friday asserted he would not step down from the post and said he had constituted a committee to deliberate on the upcoming assembly polls.

On being asked whether he would step down as Haryana Congress president on the lines of former party chief Rahul Gandhi, a defiant Tanwar said, "I am still working."



He announced constitution of the Election Planning and Management Committee (EPMC) to deliberate for the Haryana assembly polls to be held in October.

Tanwar is under fire from his own partymen in the state following the Congress' dismal show in the Lok Sabha election where it lost all the 10 seats in Haryana to the BJP. Tanwar too contested unsuccessfully from the Sirsa seat.

"I have talked about it (resignation) with the high command which has mandated me to do work," he said here.

Suggesting that the loss of the party in the general election is a "collective responsibility", he questioned other leaders without naming them, "Who else had offered his life to Congress like him?"



Tanwar is a known detractor of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Talking about the committee, he said an invitation had been sent to Hooda, Kiran Choudhry, former Union minister Selja, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Singh Yadav (retd) and Kuldeep Bishnoi to be part of the EPMC.

The EPMC will be a nine-member committee that can be attended by the invited leaders in person or they can nominate their authorised representative to be part of it, he said.

Sudesh Aggarwal, former national president of the Smast Bhartiya Party that was merged with the Indian National Congress on March 20, is the convener of the committee, Tanwar said.

He said the EPMC will constitute sub-committees, including Manifesto Committee; Media Committee; Finance Committee; Candidates Identification Committee; Campaign Committee; Organisation Committee and Political Leaders Committee.

"The EPMC will be an election planning committee," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)