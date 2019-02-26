Delhi budget extends Rs 6,380 crore as financial support to local bodies for 2019-20

The government on Tuesday allocated Rs 6,380 crore as financial support to the local bodies, including the three municipal corporations, in the 2019-20 budget presented in the assembly.

who presented the budget in the assembly said the government has decided to implement the recommendations of the Fifth Finance Commission effective from April 2016.

"Accordingly, we have provided for Rs 4,575 crore in our budget as devolution to local bodies, which is 12.5 per cent of estimated net tax collection for 2019-20," Sisodia said.

This amount includes Rs 2,331 crore as 'tied fund' for implementation of schemes, programmes, projects by the local bodies and Rs 2,244 crore as basic tax assignment (BTA), he said.

Additionally, an amount of Rs 1,805 crore has been provided for local bodies as share in stamps and registration fee and a one-time parking fee.

The government is thus giving a total financial support of Rs 6,380 crore to local bodies in the 2019-20 budget.

