Delhi Cabinet approves 50% subsidy for using eco-friendly tandoors

In a bid to reduce emissions, the Cabinet on Tuesday approved a 50 per cent subsidy for hotels and restaurants that use eco-friendly fuel instead of coal in clay ovens.

The meeting, chaired by Arvind Kejriwal, also decided that a subsidy of up to Rs 1 lakh would be given to industries that switch to piped (PNG).

It approved the Department of Environment's proposal to provide subsidy to restaurants, banquet halls and hotels for replacing or converting their coal-based tandoors with or

A 50 per cent subsidy or a maximum of Rs 5000 per tandoor would be given for switching to such eco-friendly ovens from April 1 next year, the Cabinet said in a statement.

The Cabinet noted that it was also decided to incentivise industrial units that switch from polluting fuels to PNG, following several meetings with (IGL) and industrial associations.

A grant of Rs 50,000 to small industries and Rs 1,00,000 to large industries will be provided in approved industrial areas in and redevelopment industrial areas, it added.

