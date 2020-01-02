JUST IN
Cong demands rollback of LPG price hike, protests outside Shashtri Bhawan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Photo: PTI

The Delhi Congress on Thursday held a protest outside Shashtri Bhawan here demanding a rollback of the hike in LPG prices.

Narendra Singh, a protester, was seen crooning "Mehngai dayain khaye jaat hai", a popular Bollywood song about inflation, at the venue.

Delhi Congress workers, led by party president Subhash Chopra, also raised the slogan of "Awaaz do, hum ek hai" (Call us, we are one) that had rent the air during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
First Published: Thu, January 02 2020. 15:45 IST

