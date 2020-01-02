Cong demands rollback of LPG price hike, protests outside Shashtri Bhawan

-
The Delhi Congress on Thursday held a protest outside Shashtri Bhawan here demanding a rollback of the hike in LPG prices.
Narendra Singh, a protester, was seen crooning "Mehngai dayain khaye jaat hai", a popular Bollywood song about inflation, at the venue.
Delhi Congress workers, led by party president Subhash Chopra, also raised the slogan of "Awaaz do, hum ek hai" (Call us, we are one) that had rent the air during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
