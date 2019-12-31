UP seeks ban on PFI for anti-CAA violence, DGP OP Singh writes to MHA

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Anti-caa protests
Police personnel baton charge a protestor demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Varanasi, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 | Photo: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Police has sought a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), days after its complicity was suspected in the recent statewide violent protests against the amended citizenship law.

UP DGP OP Singh said on Tuesday that they had written to the Union Home Ministry, seeking a ban on the PFI after its Uttar Pradesh head, Wasim, and 16 other activists were arrested for allegedly masterminding the violence in the state capital during anti-CAA protests.

"We have written to the Union Home Ministry, recommending that the PFI should be banned," the DGP told reporters here.
