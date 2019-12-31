UP seeks ban on PFI for anti-CAA violence, DGP OP Singh writes to MHA

-
ALSO READ
Anti-CAA stir: Death toll mounts to 15 in UP, over 260 policemen injured
Will take revenge on CAA protesters for 'property destruction': Adityanath
Citizenship Act guarantees security to each citizen of India: Adityanath
Cornered by own MLAs and CAA protests, tough road ahead for CM Yogi in 2020
Anti-CAA protests: UP govt starts identifying, sealing assets of vandals
-
The Uttar Pradesh Police has sought a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), days after its complicity was suspected in the recent statewide violent protests against the amended citizenship law.
UP DGP OP Singh said on Tuesday that they had written to the Union Home Ministry, seeking a ban on the PFI after its Uttar Pradesh head, Wasim, and 16 other activists were arrested for allegedly masterminding the violence in the state capital during anti-CAA protests.
"We have written to the Union Home Ministry, recommending that the PFI should be banned," the DGP told reporters here.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU