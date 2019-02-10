Delhi: Couple wanted for duping investors arrested

-
A couple has been arrested for allegedly cheating several people to the tune of Rs 30 crore and jumping bail, police said on Sunday.
The accused persons, Vinod Bansal (57) and Preeti Bansal (56), were also wanted in three cases by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police, they said.
The couple was arrested from Ghaziabad following a tip off, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Vijay Kumar said.
During interrogation, they told police that they used to lure people to invest money in their fake projects. They had also taken loans from several banks and financial institutions, he said.
Vinod revealed that he was a property dealer and he was arrested in 2006 in a group housing scam by the CBI, Kumar said.
Later, he opened a school in Ludhiana. He lured people to invest in his school and duped them, the DCP said.
The couple was arrested in 2016 and later released on bail. Vinod and Preeti jumped bail and did not appear in court, the police said.
