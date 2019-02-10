Delhi: Couple wanted for duping investors arrested

A couple has been arrested for allegedly cheating several people to the tune of Rs 30 crore and jumping bail, police said on Sunday.

The accused persons, Bansal (57) and (56), were also wanted in three cases by the (CBI) and the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police, they said.

The couple was arrested from Ghaziabad following a tip off, of Police (south) said.

During interrogation, they told police that they used to lure people to invest money in their fake projects. They had also taken loans from several banks and financial institutions, he said.

revealed that he was a and he was arrested in 2006 in a group housing scam by the CBI, Kumar said.

Later, he opened a school in He lured people to invest in his school and duped them, the DCP said.

The couple was arrested in 2016 and later released on and Preeti jumped and did not appear in court, the police said.

