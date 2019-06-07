Sikh-American airman allowed by US Air Force to keep turban, beard on active duty

A Sikh has been allowed by the to serve with a beard, turban and unshorn hair, making him the first active-duty to be granted such a religious accommodation.

Harpreetinder Singh, who joined the in 2017, was unable to follow the practice due to the military branch's grooming and dress codes.

The granted him an accommodation after gained representation from the Sikh American Veterans Alliance, and the (ACLU), reported.

Bajwa, a at McChord Air Force Base, Washington, is now the first active airman who has been authorised to adhere to Sikh religious grooming and dress principles while serving in the Air Force.

"I'm overjoyed that the Air Force has granted my religious accommodation, said

"Today, I feel that my country has embraced my Sikh heritage, and I will be forever grateful for this opportunity," he said.

says be initially asked if he could request a waiver during tech training a year ago in Charleston, South Carolina, and said he was never told "no" by leadership.

"I'm extremely happy I can practice my faith and serve my country," said Bajwa.

A first-generation American, Bajwa was born to an immigrant family.

In 2016, Simratpal Singh, a decorated Sikh-American and combat veteran, received a long-term religious accommodation from the US to serve with long hair, a beard, and turban. The updated its regulations the following year directing commanders to allow accommodations for observant

Heather L Weaver, a for the ACLU, praised the Air Force's decision.

"No one should have to choose between following their faith or serving their country," Weaver said.

"We're pleased that the Air Force granted our client's request, and we hope that all branches of the military come to recognize the importance of religious inclusion and diversity.

