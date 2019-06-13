Delhi court sends member of Pak-based terror outfit to 5-day NIA custody

-
ALSO READ
NIA arrests one in FIF terror funding case
FIF terror funding case: NIA makes 5th arrest from Delhi airport
NIA arrests Gujarat man from IGI airport in Pak-based terror outfit case
FIF Terror funding case: NIA raids 8 locations across India
Delhi court allows ED to quiz in Tihar jail 2 accused in terror funding case
-
A Delhi court Thursday sent Mohammad Arif Ghulambashir Dharampuria, member of banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), arrested by NIA, to five-day custodial interrogation in connection with a terror funding cases.
Some of the accused in the case are in judicial custody.
Additional Sessions Judge Anil Antil allowed NIA to quiz Dharampuria in its custody.
Dharampuria was arrested in connection to the case related to receiving of terror funds being sent by FIF operators to their associates through hawala operators to further nefarious activities to create unrest in India.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU