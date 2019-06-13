Delhi court sends member of Pak-based terror outfit to 5-day NIA custody

A Thursday sent Mohammad Arif Ghulambashir Dharampuria, member of banned Pakistan-based terror outfit (FIF), arrested by NIA, to five-day custodial interrogation in connection with a terror funding cases.

Some of the accused in the case are in judicial custody.

allowed NIA to quiz Dharampuria in its custody.

Dharampuria was arrested in connection to the case related to receiving of terror funds being sent by operators to their associates through hawala operators to further nefarious activities to create unrest in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)