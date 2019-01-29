Delhi court summons scribe Ramani to appear on Feb 25 in defamation case filed by Akbar

A Tuesday summoned scribe to appear on February 25 in a case filed by former M J after she levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

issued the direction on Akbar's plea.

Akbar, who resigned as on October 17 last year, filed a private criminal complaint against Ramani after his name cropped up on as the #MeToo campaign raged on in

Ramani accused of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago, which was denied by him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)