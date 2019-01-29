Fernandes was a fearless, forthright and forceful leader: Advani

Veteran Tuesday recalled his long association with and described him as a "fearless, forthright and forceful" leader who always fought for justice.

Fernandes, a lifelong socialist despite his political adventurism that included Cabinet posts in two ideological opposite governments where he ousted in 1977 and oversaw the Kargil war in 1999, died Tuesday. He was 88.

In a statement, the said, "Fernandes was a fearless, forthright and a forceful leader, who started his career as a trade union activist. He always fought for justice, took up the cause for the poor and was a very effective parliamentarian."



Advani said he had had a long association with Fernandes and worked with him in the government under Morarji Desai and later under the leadership of

Fernandes was a man of principles, who believed in utmost simplicity, he said.

In his demise the country has not only lost a fire brand socialist but also a thorough gentleman, the added.

Fernandes was suffering from Alzheimer's disease, which had forced him out of the public eye for several years, and had recently contracted He died at his residence here.

Fernandes, who was born to a Christian family in Mangalore, Karnataka, burst into national limelight when as a firebrand trade unionist in he organised a Railways strike in 1974 that brought the country to a standstill. Ironically, he became the in 1989 under Singh's coalition government, comprising mostly Left leaning parties.

Despite being a of the RSS, Fernandes joined the BJP-led NDA government under in 1998 and 1999, in which he was appointed the Under his stewardship fought the Kargil war in 1999. It was also during his tenure that conducted nuclear test at Pokhran in 1998.

