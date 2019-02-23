Delhi court to take up bail pleas of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar on March 2

A Saturday said that it will take up on March 2 the hearing on all applications of Deepak Talwar, arrested in a case.

adjourned the hearing, saying Saturday's hearing was not to decide the merits of the case but whether to pass an order on the pleas, given the matter is pending before the

The court fixed the matter for March 2, saying that in the meantime, the high court could pronounce its order.

"I will take it up on March 2. Let me have the time. In the meantime, there will be some order from the high court. He is already in custody. He is not running away," the said.

"Today was not the day for deciding any application on merit. Today was for me to take a call whether I should put these application on hold or not," he said.

Talwar, who was deported from on January 30 had challenged his detention before the and the had opposed his plea. The matter will taken up for hearing on February 27.

Appearing for the ED, D P Singh said, "Talwar was not sought after by us alone but his information is sought after by other countries as well in similar investigations. We have to investigate him. We can't wait."



The had earlier told the court that investigations have revealed Talwar's connections with fugitives such as

Talwar was booked by the and the (CBI) in criminal cases of corruption, while the charged him with tax evasion.

The ED had earlier said that it has to find out from Talwar the names of officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and Air India who favoured foreign airlines, including Qatar Airways, and Air Arabia, by making the national carrier give up its profit making routes and timings.

Talwar has been charged with criminal conspiracy, forgery and under various other sections of the FCRA for allegedly diverting Rs 90.72 crore worth of foreign funds meant for ambulances and other articles received by his NGO from Europe's leading company.

The agency had claimed that entities directly or indirectly controlled by the accused received exorbitant amounts from the Qatar Airways, and and submitted a chart of total USD 60.54 million received by firms directly or indirectly owned by Talwar between April 23, 2008 and February 6, 2009.

His role in some aviation deals during the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) regime at the Centre is under scanner as well.

Talwar was booked by the ED and CBI in criminal cases of corruption, while the charged him with tax evasion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)