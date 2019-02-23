Unaccounted cash seized in Rajasthan

Unaccounted cash of Rs 31.45 was seized from book publishers here, police said Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, unaccounted cash of Rs 31.45 was recovered from Prashant Maheshwari, and their employee on Friday night, station Adarsh Kumar said.

He said the seizure was made after the accused could not produce any document.

The matter was informed to sales tax and income tax department for further investigation.

