JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Tension grips Kashmir as govt launches crackdown on separatists, arrests 150 people

IAF's Surya Kiran team flies in 'Missing Man' formation to pay tribute to member
Business Standard

Unaccounted cash seized in Rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Udaipur 

Unaccounted cash of Rs 31.45 lakh was seized from book publishers here, police said Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, unaccounted cash of Rs 31.45 lakh was recovered from Prashant Maheshwari, Rajesh Maheshwari and their employee on Friday night, SHO Surajpol police station Adarsh Kumar said.

He said the seizure was made after the accused could not produce any document.

The matter was informed to sales tax and income tax department for further investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 19:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements