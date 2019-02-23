'PM should set foot in AP only after fulfilling promises made'

: Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister Saturday said that he should set foot in the state only after fulfilling all the promises he had made.

"Modi is coming to Visakhapatnam on March 1. He should set foot in the state only after fulfilling all the promises made to us," he told leaders during a teleconference.

The TDP had organised protests in the state when Modi visited Guntur on February 10, his first to the state after the severed ties with the NDA.

The Chandrababu Naidu-led party quit the BJP-led alliance, protesting the "injustice" done to the state post-bifurcation.

"With what face is Modi coming to " Chandrababu had then asked.

The Minister charged the BJP with betraying the state by not granting Special Category Status for five years.

"( president) Rahul said the same in Tirupati yesterday. He clearly promised to give SCS to We will support those parties at the national level that stand by us," the TDP said.

He echoed Gandhi's comment that SCS was a promise made to Andhra Pradesh by 'the entire nation' and recalled that all political parties had promised it in Parliament.

"If he (Modi) comes, we should question him why the rights of AP were not granted. We should ask him what happened to all the promises made," Chandrababu told his party leaders.

The TDP chief said every vote for the opposition YSR would be like voting for and (Telangana Chief Minister) K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"We are fighting a political battle with criminals. We have to be cautious every moment. The common agenda of YSRC, BJP and Telangana Rashtra Samiti is to cause damage to AP," Naidu alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)