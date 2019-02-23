IAF's Surya Kiran team flies in 'Missing Man' formation to pay tribute to member

-
IAF's Surya Kiran Acrobatics team Saturday flew in an incomplete diamond formation, known as "The Missing Man", during the Aero India show here, paying respect to their teammate who was killed in a crash during rehearsal.
Displaying unbreakable spirit, the team took to the skies on the penultimate day of the five-day show.
"#AeroIndia2019 : The #SuryaKiran are once again back in the Air at Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The unbreakable spirit of Airwarriors. Jai Hind!!! @DefenceMinIndia@AeroIndiashow @SpokespersonMoD," the Indian Air Force said in a tweet.
On Tuesday, two aircraft of the aerobatic team crashed after grazing each other mid-air near here, killing one of the pilots, Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi, and injuring two who ejected to safety.
After the accident, the acrobatic team was taken off the air show on the inaugural day.
The crashed hawk advanced jet trainers were part of the nine-aircraft team, which displays astounding formations in the air.
Surya Kiran is considered a mascot of the IAF for motivating youngsters to take up military aviation.
