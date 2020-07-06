Delhi: Covid positive journalist kills self by jumping off AIIMS building

A 37-year-old undergoing treatment for at the AIIMS Trauma Centre died after allegedly jumping off the fourth floor of the hospital building on Monday afternoon, police said.

The worked with a Hindi daily and was a resident of northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, they said.

The incident took place at around 2 pm and the man was rushed to the hospital's ICU where doctors tried to revive him, a doctor said on condition of anonymity.

According to Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest), the was admitted to the ward at the Trauma Centre on June 24 after testing positive for the virus.

"He was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre on June 24 and was apparently shifted to a High Dependency unit at the hospital. He was admitted on the first floor," a source at AIIMS said.

He had undergone a surgery for brain tumour recently, the doctor said.