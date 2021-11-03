Delhi govt extends last date of registration for e-autos to November 15

-
ALSO READ
Registration of electric vehicles picking up pace in Delhi: Officials
Delhi Cabinet approves bid for 160 AC buses, to be on roads by Nov: Gahlot
E-vehicles, women drivers; Delhi govt to transform public transport system
Apple's talks with Chinese battery makers CATL, BYD mostly stalled: Report
DMRC's Grey Line extension opening deferred due to approach road issue
-
The Delhi government on Tuesday extended the last date of registration for e-autos to November 15, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.
The government had on October 18 launched online registration for e-auto permits with 33 per cent reservation for women, the last date of which was November 1.
On special request from auto drivers, the last date for registration of e-autos has been extended till November 15. Please visit transport.delhi.gov.in and apply for e-auto registration. This Diwali, let us pledge to adopt non-polluting resources of transport, Gahlot said in a tweet in Hindi.
In the first phase, 4,261 e-auto permits, including 1,406 for women applicants, will be issued.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU