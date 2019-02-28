Delhi HC dismisses National Herald publisher's plea against eviction order

The Thursday dismissed Herald publisher AJL's plea challenging a single judge order to vacate its premises at in New Delhi.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao rejected the appeal of (AJL) in which it had challenged the Centre's decision asking it to vacate the premises.

The had appealed against the single judge's December 21, 2018 order that directed it to vacate the premises at within two weeks, after which eviction proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, would be initiated.