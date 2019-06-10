Delhi HC seeks Centre, DU's stand on plea challenging varsity's new admission norms

The High Court Monday sought to know the stand of the Centre and the University on a plea challenging its new admission norms for undergraduate courses.

The court said there is arbitrariness in how criteria were amended just a day before opening of registration for admission.

The plea by a lawyer, Charanpal Singh Bagri, claimed that the varsity's decision to amend the criteria at the last moment was in violation of the principle of natural justice.

The petition has sought quashing of the amended eligibility criteria and that students be allowed to apply as per the earlier criteria.

The DU commenced registration for admission on May 30. It will close on June 14.

The court has asked the Ministry of Human Resource Development, represented by Brajesh Kumar, and the varsity to file their replies to the plea by June 14, the next date of hearing.

Students have been caught unaware as the eligibility criteria for some courses have been changed.

