Three held for killing man in J-K's Rajouri

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested three drug addicts for killing one of their associates in Rajouri district by forcing him to take an overdose of drugs when he asked them return some money they owed him, officials said.

The deceased, Mohammad Mukhtar (24), was a resident of Galuti Patrara village, they said.

The incident took place on June 29. Mukhtar was rushed to Rajouri hospital in a serious condition and later referred to Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, where he died, senior superintendent of police Rajouri, Yougal Manhas, said.

During preliminary investigation, it was learnt that Mukhtar was also a drug addict and took drugs and other narcotic substances regularly, he said.

The deceased was last seen with his three associates -- Irfan Khan, Arshad Mehmood and Ajaz Ahmed. The three were later detained and questioned, he added.

The accused, all residents of Kalali village of Manjakote, told police that they were with Mukhtar on the day he died, Manhas said.

They had borrowed some money from Mukhtar and he asked them to return it. The three then asked him to have a certain dose of drugs, following which they promised to return his money, the SP said.

Soon after taking the drugs, Mukhtar's health deteriorated, he added.

All the three accused have been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Ranbir Penal Code and other relevant sections of law, the SP said.

The name of a drug peddler from Rajouri, who supplied drugs to the accused, has also surfaced in the case and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)