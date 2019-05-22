Delhi, Meghalaya HCs get new chief justices

Justices and were Thursday appointed chief justices of and high courts respectively.

While Justice Patel is currently posted at the Jharkhand High Court, Justice Mittal is with the and

Justice Patel will be the of the High Court from June 7 and Justice Mittal will head the High Court from May 28, separate notifications issued by the said Thursday.

Talwant Singh, Rajnish Bhatnagar, and were also appointed judges of the High Court, the said.

With an approved strength of 60, the has a shortage of 24 judges.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)