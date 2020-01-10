Nadda attacks AAP, says Delhi needs 'development not advertisements'

Weeks ahead of the assembly elections in the national capital, BJP's working president held organisational meetings with party workers on Friday and said Delhi needs "development not advertisement".

Nadda told party workers to conduct door-to-door campaigns to expose the lies of the APP government led by Arvind Kejriwal.

"We will go door-to-door in Delhi to expose the injustice done by the Kejriwal government to the people of Delhi, the lies spoken to them and the scams committed by the government," Nadda tweeted.

"Delhi needs development not advertisement," he said.

Sanjay Mayukh, media co-incharge of the party, said Nadda has been holding the organisational meeting with party workers since Friday morning and will continue till late in the night.

The state assembly constituencies where the meetings are scheduled to be held are Trinagar, Shalimar Bagh, Burari, Timarpur, Chandani Chowk and Babarpur.

The meetings are being held to take stock of the party's election preparedness and motivate the workers for the assembly polls, he said.

Voting for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.