Zachary Levi to lead 'Spy Guys'

"Shazam!" star Zachary Levi is in talks to star in New Line Cinema's "Spy Guys".
According to Deadline, Jeff Tomsic is directing the movie from a script penned by Adam Sztykiel.
If things are finalised, Levi will play a super spy who gets in a jam on an impossible mission and can only rely on the help of his moronic college friends who happen to be with him to work it out.
The project will be produced by by John Rickard and Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.
