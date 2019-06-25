JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

SpiceJet announces eight new daily international flights

Cottonseed oil cake futures fall on weak demand
Business Standard

Zachary Levi to lead 'Spy Guys'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

"Shazam!" star Zachary Levi is in talks to star in New Line Cinema's "Spy Guys".

According to Deadline, Jeff Tomsic is directing the movie from a script penned by Adam Sztykiel.

If things are finalised, Levi will play a super spy who gets in a jam on an impossible mission and can only rely on the help of his moronic college friends who happen to be with him to work it out.

The project will be produced by by John Rickard and Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 15:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU