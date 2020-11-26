Delhi adds 91 Covid-19 fatalities taking the city's death toll to 8,811

-
Delhi recorded 5,475 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day as the number of RT-PCR tests crossed the 28,000-mark, while 91 more fatalities pushed the city's death toll to 8,811 on Thursday, authorities said.
The positivity rate was 8.65 per cent. It was 8.49 per cent on Wednesday.
As many as 63,266 tests, including 28,897 RT-PCR ones -- the highest till date for the city -- and 34,369 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day for the detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Thursday.
The city had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases on November 11.
As many as 131 COVID-related deaths were recorded on November 18, the highest till date.
According to the bulletin, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 5,51,262 on Thursday, of which 5,03,717 have recovered.
The tally of active cases in Delhi was 38,734, up from 38,287 on Wednesday.
