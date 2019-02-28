Punjab govt to start employment programme for urban youths: Amarinder

said Thursday the will soon launch a new employment generation programme for the urban youth, which will "ensure dignity of labour".

Titled 'Mera Abhiman', the programme is part of the state government's 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobar' mission, the said.

Singh congratulated the 265 youngsters who got job letters during the the 10-day-long job fair held in all 22 districts under the state's 'Ghar Ghar' mission.

The youths had been recruited or placed in different government and private sectors out of the total 40,517 selected for the jobs during the job fair, an official statement said.

Speaking on the occasion and giving details on the state-level mega job fairs, the said that under the 'rozgar' mission the was facilitating 808 youths per day in getting jobs and this number would be increased to 1,000 per day soon.

"The aim of this mission is to provide one job for each family in a time-bound manner and the scheme would certainly reach out to every household," he added.

The chief minister said the state recorded five per cent placements during its maiden job fair held in August-September 2017 with placement of 19,415 people, followed by 16 per cent in February-March 2018 with placement of 11,821 people.

The chief minister said in the third job fair the placement percentage jumped to 21 per cent with 18,672 placements and now in the fourth mega job fair this time the rate of placement was 55 per cent.

He said out of the total 1.13 lakh jobs offered in this 10-day-long job fair held at 54 venues, as many as 41,878 placements were secured while 4,370 aspirants were facilitated for self-employment.

Appreciating the efforts of the employment generation department, its team and district employment bureaus, the chief minister said a total of 5.76 lakh youths had been facilitated in getting employment in private/government sector or self-employment since March 2017 with 40,213 government recruitment, 1.71 lakh private placement and 3.65 lakh facilitated for self-employment.

At a separate event on Thursday, Singh laid the foundation stone for degree college for girls at the local Boota Mandi and announced that his government would accomplish the target of establishing 50 colleges in the next three years.

The chief minister said they had initiated the process for setting up 17 colleges in just two years of his government's tenure "while the previous government had made only 30 colleges in its decade-long time".

"The previous had made an announcement in 2008 to establish a college here but there was no development in this regard and it was just a namesake announcement -- not meant to be fulfilled," he claimed.

The chief minister said education was the most powerful agent for bringing about reconstruction of society on the principles of equality and social justice, and the spread of higher education was the solution for most social troubles.

He said that Boota Mandi was traditionally populated by socially and economically marginalised sections of the society, who were allegedly denied opportunities of higher education for a long time.

Singh reiterated the government would open the new degree colleges in those Assembly constituencies which did not currently have degree colleges to impart quality education to all needy sections of

He said that Jalandhar would get two colleges -- one at Boota Mandi and another at Shahkot.

