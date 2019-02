Dentsu Aegis Network acquires digital marketing agency Happy Marketer

SEA Thursday announced acquisition of Singapore-headquartered data-driven digital agency Group.

"Post-acquisition, it will be rebranded as Happy Marketer, a Merkle Company," SEA said in a statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the value of the deal.

" provides data, analytics, customer relationship management (CRM), performance marketing, and technology to power data-driven customer experience solutions for its clients, extending Merkle's full breadth of services across Southeast Asia," the company added.

Southeast Asia and Singapore CEO Phil Teeman said, Southeast Asia is a critical growth driver for Merkle's expansion.

Joining the leadership team from India are Managing Partner, Prantik Mazumdar, and Founder and CEO Rachit Dayal, who will report to Ted Bray, Managing Director and Chief Growth Officer of Merkle Asia Pacific.

Established in 2009, Happy Marketer has digital delivery centres in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai in India. Some of Happy Marketers clients in India include Practo, Urban Ladder, Standard Chartered Bank, and Amity University.

Dentsu Aegis Network is made up of ten global network brands - Carat, Dentsu, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum.