Future Metro stations to be more energy-efficient, says DMRC chief

All future buildings of Metro will be designed to straight away accommodate rooftop solar panels and to eventually get top score from green building rating authorities, chief Mangu Singh said on Friday.

Addressing a gathering at the fourth edition of Conference on Green Metro Systems at Metro Bhawan here, he said, "The has been taking steps over the years to make the systems and operations more energy efficient.

"According to the green building initiatives, we have taken certain decisions, and all new stations shall be designed so as to get platinum rating," he said.

Platinum rating is the highest rating given to structures by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for adopting best green practices. The IGBC, part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), was formed in 2001.

The vision of the council is "to enable a sustainable built environment for all and facilitate India to be one of the global leaders in the sustainable built environment by 2025".

According to senior officials, 107 stations of the Metro have platinum rating.

With inclusion of Rapid Metro in Gurgaon, the total operational network of the metro in and NCR stands at 389 km. The network has 285 stations, including those in the Noida-Greater Noida corridor or Aqua Line, officials said.

Asserting that all station built in the future will be able to accommodate rooftop solar panels straightway, Singh said, "In phase-1 and phase-2 structures were not designed to take rooftops solar panels, so changes had to be made."



A senior Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) official on Friday said all stations on the 29.7-km long Aqua Line in Noida have been awarded platinum rating by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for adopting best green practices.

The corridor, which opened in January this year, connects Delhi with the neighbouring city, and starts at Sector 51 in Noida and ends at depot station in Greater Noida.

"All 21 stations of the NMRC (Aqua Line) have been given the platinum rating by the IGBC. The council has given us the highest rating as we fulfilled over 80 per cent of the criteria set by it," the senior official of NMRC said on the sidelines of the conference.