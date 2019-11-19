MP govt plans to operate intra-state rapid rail, DMRC to study feasibility

The MP government on Tuesday said its plans to operate intrastate rapid rail, faster than Metro trains, and (DMRC) has been asked to carry out a feasibility study. MP Urban Development Minister Jaivardhan Singh told reporters here the plan was run rapid rail between Indore- Ujjain, Indore-Pithampur and Indore-Dewas.

"We have asked to study its feasibility," he said.

"We are going to plan a metropolitan area involving Bhopal and Indore as both cities are expanding rapidly. It is important areas around these two major cities are developed into satellite townships," Singh said.

He said the draft for this plan has been charted out and final talks were underway with the rural development department since some of the areas are rural pockets.

The minister said 350 electric buses would be run after phasing out diesel ones in a phased manner in the state. Forty electric buses have been introduced in Indore, and they would also be run in Bhopal, Gwalior and Ujjain.

He said women-driven autorickshaws would also be introduced in the state. Singh informed that the first tranche of metro rail funds for the state has been sanctioned and would be received by next month.