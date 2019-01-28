UP DyCM Sharma advises class 10, 12 students to not be afraid of examinations

Ahead of the UP board examinations for class 10 and 12, UP Dinesh Monday advised students to not be afraid of examinations.

In a message to students, said, "The class 10th is the first milestone in a student's life, while the class 12th is the second one. Both these examinations decide the future, and hence they are extremely important."



"Learning is a continuous process, and the aim of the examination is not to ascertain 'pass' or 'fail', but to know the extent of learning. Hence, the examinations should be welcomed, and not be afraid of," he said.

He said for success in examinations, the first requirement is self-learning and time management. The second requirement is hardwork.

Referring to the book 'Exam Warriors' written by Narendra Modi, said, " in his book Exam Warriors had written that examinations should be taken as a festival. The way in which we celebrate various festivals, and welcome them, in the same way, we should also treat the examination. He had also said that if the examinations are faced as a warrior, then favourable results are inevitable."



The UP deputy chief minister, who holds the Secondary and Higher portfolio, laid stress on developing writing skills along with reading skills.

"For actual success, one should not indulge in using unfair means (during the examination), avoid rote learning and understand the subject matter holistically. This will induce confidence in you (students). To pass with good marks accurate learning should be done. The NCERT books are compendious in nature, and after studying them, there will be no need to study any other material," he said.

The board will conduct the exams for both classes from February 7.

As many as 58,06,922 students will appear for the exams this year, Sharma said, adding that 8,354 schools have been made as examination centres.

"In order to make the examinations copying-free, CCTV cameras and voice recorders will be installed at the examination centres. As many as 1,314 examination centres have been categorised as sensitive, while 448 examination centres have been categorised as hyper-sensitive," he said.

