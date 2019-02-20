'Device' dumped by man explodes on road, search on for him

-
An unidentified person allegedly dumped some device on a road in Kashimira area in the district on Wednesday, resulting in a minor explosion, police said.
A search was launched for the man, a senior police official said, adding that the device was very small, incapable of injuring anyone.
"An unidentified man allegedly threw some device on the road in front of Thakur Mall at Kashimira around 10 am. Later, someone alerted the police that he saw the object exploding," Assistant Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni said.
"After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered pieces of plastic bottle, metal balls and a locally-made jute fuse," he said.
A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team also reached the spot.
"Pieces of the device were sent for forensic analysis and an offence was registered in this connection. As per the preliminary investigation, it is a very small device incapable to injure someone," Kulkarni said.
Police have launched a search for the man, who dumped the object.
