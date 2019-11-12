Devotees throng ghats in UP to take holy dip on Kartik Purnima

A sea of devotees thronged ghats across Uttar Pradesh to take a holy dip in the Ganga, Gomti and Saryu rivers on Kartik Purnima.

In the temple town of Ayodhya, people began flocking to the ghats of the Saryu since early morning amid chants of "Sita Ram" playing on loudspeakers in the streets, while many devotees who came from neighbouring districts of the state camped overnight near the river.

This is the first religious congregation in the holy city since the Supreme Court's judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Barbi Masjid case.

Devotees in the state capital took a dip at Mankameshwar ghat on the banks of the Gomti. A huge crowd also gathered on the banks of Ganga and Yamuna in Allahabad.

Elaborating on the significance of Kartik Purnima, the convenor of Allahabad-based organisations Ram Naam Bank and Ram Sewa Trust, Ashutosh Varshney, told PTI, "It is the full moon day in the month of Kartik".

"It is also known as Dev Deepawali, a Diwali celebrated by Gods. The festival is celebrated 15 days after Diwali," he added.

Earthen lamps are lit at all temples and the bank of the Ganga on the auspicious occasion.

