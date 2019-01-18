Deworwing day in Delhi schools on Feb 8

-
To tackle the threat of intestinal worm infections in children, the Delhi government has directed schools in the national capital to conduct deworming programme on February 8.
The initiative is part of the school-based biannual National Mass Deworming programme.
"All school going children from Nursery to class 12 will be administered a single dose of chewable tablet named 'Albendazole'," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a communication to school principals
Schools will have to nominate a nodal teacher for execution of the programme, it said.
"Albendazole tablet is as such a safe drug, however, in very rare cases children with mild adverse event, including pain abdomen, nausea and vomiting, may require medical intervention," it added.
While the first phase of the deworming programme will be conducted on February 8, another drive will be conducted on February 14 for left out children.
