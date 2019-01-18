Deworwing day in Delhi schools on Feb 8

To tackle the threat of intestinal worm infections in children, the government has directed schools in the national capital to conduct programme on February 8.

The initiative is part of the school-based biannual National Mass programme.

"All school going children from Nursery to class 12 will be administered a single dose of chewable tablet named 'Albendazole'," the (DoE) said in a communication to school principals



Schools will have to nominate a for execution of the programme, it said.

" tablet is as such a safe drug, however, in very rare cases children with mild adverse event, including pain abdomen, nausea and vomiting, may require medical intervention," it added.

While the first phase of the programme will be conducted on February 8, another drive will be conducted on February 14 for left out children.

