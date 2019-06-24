Shadab glad to see leg-spinners starring at World Cup

Pakistan's is glad he and his fellow leg- from other teams are all making their presence felt at

himself starred in Pakistan's morale-boosting win over at Lord's on Sunday that revived their flagging hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

The 20-year-old took 3-50 as -- who made an impressive 308-7 -- restricted to 259-9 for their second win in six matches.

For Imran Tahir, also a leg-spinner, took 2-41 in his 10 overs -- a performance which said underlined the impact of leg- at

"Imran bowled well in our innings so I thought that I will also get some help and grip and it turned out to be like that," said Shadab.

The fast-rising star was rated as Pakistan's trump card by none other than World Cup-winning Imran Khan, now the country's

When Shadab dismissed South African opener it meant he had reach the landmark of 50 wickets in his 38th one-day international.

And with hopefully over the worst of the rain that has plagued the tournament's early stages, Shadab said: "When there is dry weather and the pitch is also dry then leg-spin will come into equation.

"That's why I am happy to have played my part in the wins against South Africa and England," said Shadab.

He dismissed and centurion in Pakistan's shock 14-run win against world number one and tournament hosts England.

Besides Shadab, India's Yuzvendra Chahal, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, Tahir, England's and Australia's are all leg-

Tahir, the oldest at this World Cup at 40, leads the spinners' chart with ten wickets in seven games while Chahal has eight in four and Rashid seven in six matches.

Pakistan, currently seventh on the table after two wins from six matches, still have a chance of breaking into the top four that will go into the semi-finals from the 10-team round-robin group phase.

Shadab admitted were in a must-win situation in all their remaining three group matches, starting with Wednesday's fixture against an in-form in

also need to lift their inferior net run-rate besides hoping other results go their way.

"We know the situation," said Shadab. "We need to win our remaining three matches to harbour any hopes of reaching the semi-finals, but the confidence is there so we will be taking it match by match."



After the match, Pakistan play in on June 29 before concluding their group-stage campaign against at Lord's on July 5.

