DGCA notice to IndiGo COO over P&W engine, conducts safety audit

-
ALSO READ
IndiGo drops plan to buy planes, sticks to sale-and-leaseback model
IndiGo plane suffers mid-air engine failure, government takes note
GoAir grounds seven A320 Neo aircraft for recurring P&W engine glitches
DGCA asks airlines to make extra checks on A320neo planes with P&W engines
DGCA to issue new safety rules for A320neos with P&W engines: Aviation secy
-
Aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to budget carrier IndiGo's chief operating officer and engineering head over the Pratt & Whitney engines issues, sources close to the development said.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is also conducting a special safety audit of the airline's operations and engineering, they said.
Indian carriers IndiGo and GoAir, which have Pratt & Whitney-powered Airbus A320 neo planes, have been facing problems with these engines, manufactured by the US firm, since their induction in the fleet three years ago.
"The DGCA issued show-cause notice last week to IndiGo's chief operating officer Wolfgang Prock-Schauer and engineering head S C Gupta over the Pratt & Whitney engines issues," a source said.
"The aviation regulator is also conducting a special safety audit of the airline after coming across issues in its operations and engineering," he said.
Queries sent to Prock-Schauer and IndiGo spokesperson remained unanswered.
When contacted, Director General B S Bhullar said the DGCA carries out detailed audit of all airlines at least once a year. He did comment on the show-cause notice.
"We conduct detailed audit of all airlines at least once in a year. (Audit of) IndiGo is this month...some other one (airline) in June. Every audit involves some action," Bhullar told PTI.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU