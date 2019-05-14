DGP visits landslide-prone sites along Jammu-Srinagar national highway

police Tuesday visited landslide-prone areas on the Jammu- national highway and directed officers and a construction company to initiate measures immediately to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The highway, the only all-weather road linking with the rest of the country, is facing frequent closure due to landslides in 12-km zone from Panthiyal to Ramsu in district.

The of police, along with IGP (Traffic) visited a number of places in and held meeting with officers regarding recurrent closure of the highway and measures required for smooth flow of traffic, a police said.

Singh along with officers and of Manohar Sharma had an on-the-spot review of the major landslide-prone sites and inspected the measures being taken by the firm so that the highway remains open, he said.

The officers briefed the DGP regarding recurring landslides on vulnerable sites and the difficulties being faced by them in maintaining smooth flow of traffic, the said.

The DGP appreciated the role of SHO in providing timely CPR aid to a commuter last week, thereby saving a life.

"As a token of appreciation, the DGP presented him a commendation certificate and a cash reward of Rs 5,000 and instructed officers to be well versed in providing CPR," the said.

K Vijay Kumar, the to the has also lauded the SHO and announced a cash reward of Rs 5,000 for him, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)