Dial '112' for help in any emergency; to kick off in 14 states, UTs on Feb 19

Fourteen states and Union Territories will next week join a pan- network of single number '112' where any immediate assistance can be sought by people in need, officials said on Thursday.

The Response Support System (ERSS) is an integration of police (100), fire (101), health (108) and women (1090) numbers to provide services through the single number '112'.

To access the emergency services, a person can dial from phone or press power button on 3 time quickly to activate panic call to (ERC). In case of normal phone, long press of '5 or '9' key on the phone will activate the panic call, a home ministry said.

People can also log onto ERSS website for the state and lodge emergency Email or send SOS alert to state ERC. They can use '112' mobile app, which is available free on Playstore and

The states where the single emergency number '112' will be operationalised on February 19 include Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana.

The single number for various emergency services, which is similar to the '911' all-in-one emergency service in the US, will be gradually rolled out across the country, the said.

Under the sponsored project, the states will have to set up a dedicated ERC. The ERC will have a team of trained call-takers and dispatchers to handle emergency requests relating to assistance from police, fire and rescue, health and other

Police can view all events after an emergency call is made at the ERC. The ERCs are connected to district command centres (DCC) and the emergency response vehicles and assistance/response to victims are facilitated through them, another said.

The ERSS is designed to be a common protocol managed by each state and UT. The ERSS provides a mobile app.

For women and children, India app provides a special 'SHOUT' feature which alerts registered volunteers in the vicinity of victim for immediate assistance.

The Centre for Development of (C-DAC) has been designated as the total service provider by the home ministry for the project. The C-DAC has developed complete ERSS solutions for state and UTs and is also supporting states and UTs in setting up the ERSS.

The central government is providing Rs 321.69 crore to the states and UTs for the ERSS as part of the Nirbhaya scheme.

The service has already been launched in and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)