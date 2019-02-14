ICMR launches web-based tool for data recording of patients suffering from cleft lip

The (ICMR), in collaboration with the launched "IndiCleft", a which will help in online and offline data recording of patients suffering from lip or palate.

lip or is a condition when the two sides of the lip, developing in an unborn baby, do not completely fuse together. It affects weight, speech and chewing habit of a child and leads to abnormal arrangement of teeth, poor jaw relations and facial aesthetic.

This constitute nearly one-third of all congenital malformations of the craniofacial region with an average worldwide incidence of 1 in 700. Its incidence among the Asian population is reported to be around 1.7 per 1,000 live births or higher.

The robust web-based recording system, which has been developed with the help of the (NIC), enhanced with more server space and improved capabilities at ICMR Headquarters, was launched by

Even though a national epidemiological data is not available in India, many studies from different parts of the country have reported a variation in the incidence of cleft anomaly.

Based on estimates, it is suggested that approximately 35,000 new-born cleft patients are added every year to the Indian population.

IndiCleft is a comprehensive aid for cleft patients covering important components broadly grouped under 10 headings -- demographic, socioeconomic, maternal history, surgical history, dental history, surgical and post-surgical evaluation, ENT evaluation, speech assessment, genetic evaluation and lastly, dental evaluation, Dr O P Kharbanda, the of (CDER) at the AIIMS said.

The 'IndiCleft' tool was formulated during the pilot phase of a study, initiated by CDER AIIMS conducted between 2012-2014.

During the study, data of 164 cases with and palate anomaly were recorded from three high-volume cleft care centres in and NCR, involving two public-funded hospitals, the AIIMS and Safdarjung hospital, and a private hospital, Medanta-The Medicity, in Gurgaon.

"It revealed that patients suffering from this had high need for treatment with an immediate need to devise strategies to improve delivery of quality care," Dr said.

Currently, the multi-centric phase of the study is underway in New Delhi, Hyderabad, and

"In our study, we also evaluated a few risk factors including maternal smoking and alcohol consumption, intake of drugs during the first trimester of pregnancy and exposure to smoke during the same time by the use of chulha at home or due to passive smoking.

"We also took into account the history in drug intake and exposure in the first trimester of pregnancy and it was concluded that all these risk factors may be related to increased incidence of cleft in the progeny," Sr said.

The government's Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram has identified and palate as one of the which are recorded under the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)