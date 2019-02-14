Airtel expands 4G network coverage in Mumbai

Telecom operator Thursday said it has upgraded network in Mumbai, with the deployment of ' 900 technology' that will enhance indoor network coverage and improve network experience for customers.

With the roll-out of in the superior 900 spectrum band, Airtel's mobile network "will get additional high-speed data capacity to serve its customers", the company said.

"More importantly, given the high propagation and reach of the 900 spectrum, Airtel customers will enjoy improved availability inside buildings - homes, offices and malls. It will also result in wider availability of Airtel 4G across Mumbai," it added.

Airtel has over 8.4 million customers in The company has announced it will expand the network in by rolling out 7,000 new mobile sites and 400 Kilometres of fresh during 2018-19 under its network transformation program Project Leap.

