Mizoram to embark on fresh development path, Guv tells House

Mukhi said Tuesday that the state would embark on a "fresh development path" when the government introduces its flagship programme, Socio- Policy (SEDP), which aims to accelerate progress in key sectors.

Delivering his gubernatorial address in the Assembly on the first day of the interim Budget session, Mukhi said the soon-to-be-launched policy would transform into a welfare state.

"The objective of the policy is to make self- reliant by accelerating growth and progress in key sectors. The Mizo (MNF) government strives to bring about inclusive and sustainable development through measures that are transparent and participatory," he said.

An apex body would soon be constituted for the coordination of all development works in Mizoram, Mukhi said.

The Zoramthanga-led government has also formed committees to look after the major projects in the socio- economic sector, he said.

"The SEDP, unlike earlier programmes of the erstwhile state governments, will not be given as doles to the beneficiaries. It would provide assistance or 'hand-holding support' for income generation and livelihood," Mukhi stated.

Noting that the has vowed to "safeguard the interests of its people", he said the Mizoram Maintenance of Household Registration Bill, 2019, which was approved by the cabinet last week, will ensure only "bona fide Indian citizens" receive benefits of state-run schemes.

In keeping with its poll promise, the Mizo National Front (MNF) will also take measures to re-impose total prohibition on sale of liquor, the said.

Total prohibition was first imposed in the Christian- majority state in 1997. However, the erstwhile Lal Thanhawla- led government replaced it with Mizoram Liquor (Control and Prohibition) Act, 2014, allowing controlled sale of liquor from early 2015.

"A bill to repeal the Mizoram Liquor (Control and Prohibition) Act, 2014, which was implemented in January 2015, would be tabled during the Budget session, bringing the state again under stringent from April 1," Mukhi added.

