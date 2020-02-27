JUST IN
AGR: Digital Communications Commission may meet on Friday to discuss relief

Among the options likely to be deliberated tomorrow is allowing staggered payments for statutory dues for telecom industry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC) is likely to meet on Friday to discuss relief measures for AGR-hit telecom companies, according to a source.

Among the options likely to be deliberated tomorrow is allowing staggered payments for statutory dues for telecom industry.

Sources, however, said relief for companies like Vodafone Idea would be contingent upon them making additional payments as the amount received so far from the company is only 7 per cent of telecom department-calculated AGR dues of Rs 53,000 crore.
