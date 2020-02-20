Diplomacy is not a series of photo-ops: Cong attacks govt on Trump visit

The Congress on Thursday questioned the prime minister over the Gujarat government spending Rs 120 crore on a three-hour event for US President Donald Trump, saying diplomacy is serious government business and not a series of photo-ops and event management tactics.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala posed a series of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him when was US President was invited for the visit and why was he claiming that he was promised a grand event by Modi with 7 million people in attendance.

"Dear PM, Intriguing news from Ministry of External Affairs! Please state - Who is the President of Abhinandan Samiti? When was the invitation extended to U.S President and accepted? Why is President Trump then saying you have promised him a grand event with 7 million people," he asked.

"Dear PM, Why is Gujarat government then spending Rs 120 crore for a 3 hour event organized by an unknown private entity," Surjewala asked on Twitter.

"India values its visiting dignitaries but please note - Diplomacy is serious government business and not a series of photo-ops and event management tactics," the Congress leader said.

India and the US are eyeing to ink around five pacts providing for cooperation in areas of intellectual property rights, trade facilitation and homeland security during President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India next week, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

Boosting counter-terror cooperation, deepening engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, boosting defence and trade ties and India's concerns over H1B visas are expected to figure in talks between Trump and Modi, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"India is eagerly awaiting President Trump's visit and it will strengthen the bilateral global strategic ties," he said.

Less than two lakh people are expected to line up along the 22-km route of the roadshow of US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on February 24, an official said in Ahmedabad.